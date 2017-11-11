Police: 6 cars crash after rock slide

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The drivers of six cars are okay after crashing off of the road during a rock slide, according to state police.

According to police documents, the vehicles were travelling west on 322 near Newport around 11:15 p.m. on October 29.

That’s when police say the rock face near the road gave way to a rock slide.

A report indicates that rocks landed on the road, damaging the cars.

Five of the cars pulled off to the side of the road, but one car reportedly came to rest in a ditch.

Police say all of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

No injuries are reported.

