Gas line rupture in Lancaster

Credit: Lancaster Township Fire Department

Hillcrest Road gas leak

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents were evacuated after a gas line was ruptured, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

Officials report that a contractor broke the line on the 1200 block of Hillcrest Road around 11 a.m.

UGI responded to the scene and plugged the leak, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

