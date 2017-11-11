Gas line rupture in Lancaster

Hillcrest Road gas leak
Hillcrest Road gas leak
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents were evacuated after a gas line was ruptured, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.
Officials report that a contractor broke the line on the 1200 block of Hillcrest Road around 11 a.m.
UGI responded to the scene and plugged the leak, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.
