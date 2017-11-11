Coroner: Shooting kills man in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) The York County Coroner’s Office said a man is his 20s was killed after being shot.

This is a update to a story abc27 previously reported on Friday night.

It happened around 8:52 p.m. Friday in the area of 561 West Poplar Street.

According to the coroner, the victim collapsed after being shot and died on scene.

The name of the victim will be released after family has been notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, November 13 at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

No word on any arrests.