Construction projects on busy area roadways near completion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In October, Interstate 81 southbound opened to three lanes between the Mountain Road and Interstate 83 exits in Lower Paxton Township.

This weekend, plans are in place to open three lanes northbound between the 81/83 interchange and Mountain Road.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny says they have received feedback that the first opening has helped traffic flow.

“The goal from the beginning was to relieve some congestion,” said Penny. “Before, you had two lanes northbound and two lanes from 83 trying to squeeze into two lanes. Now they have three lanes to squeeze into.”

Penny says night work will continue for another week or more to take care of some miscellaneous items.

Drivers can expect some additional repair work to take place after winter ends and it should be finished by the end of June.

