Community remembers siblings killed in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A vigil was held for the step sisters found shot to death in their Uptown Harrisburg home.

Police are still looking for the person who killed Kaliah Dearing, 16, and Natasha Harner, 24.

Friends and neighbors dropped off candles balloon, and teddy bears outside their home along the  2200 block of Logan Street.

On Thursday evening, police said Dearing and Harner were found dead of apparent gun shot wounds.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080 or Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

