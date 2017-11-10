York College student robbed by kids with gun

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York College student reported he was robbed at gunpoint off the campus by a group of youngsters who all appeared to be between 10 and 12 years old.

The student said he was walking alone on Butler Alley in the city Thursday evening when the group of four to five juveniles demanded money around 5:30 p.m. He said the youngster with the gun was wearing a ski mask.

The student had no money but gave them his headphones. He was not injured.

A college spokeswoman said campus officers searched the area but the suspects were not located.

York police are investigating.

Campus police do not believe the suspects are connected to other recent robberies around the college.

