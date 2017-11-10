Windy and cold today with near record lows tomorrow morning

Yesterday’s clouds and drizzle are gone, but now an arctic front is pushing winter-like air into the region along with windy conditions. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning, but will fall into the 30s this afternoon as the winds pick up. It will be a sunny and blustery day ahead with winds between 15-20 mph and gusting over 30 mph at times. That will make wind chill values in the 20s for much of the day. Despite the sunshine on this Friday, it will still feel more like January than November. Tonight will bring clear skies and the winds will die down. Because of this, temperatures will bottom out in the lower 20s tomorrow morning and will challenge the record low of 23 degrees set back in 1954. It hasn’t been this cold since March for the local area. Those temperatures will lead to a widespread, hard freeze tomorrow morning and then a mostly sunny day will follow. Highs tomorrow will be around 40 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s. It should be dry with rain holding off until Monday morning. Some light showers Monday morning will give way to clearing skies later in the day. A brief warm-up by the middle part of next week will feature highs in the lower 50s before another potential arctic airmass returns for next weekend. Stay tuned!