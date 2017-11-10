White House: Trump confident Moore will step aside if sex misconduct allegations are true

By and Published:
Roy Moore
FILE - In this June 28, 2015, file photo, Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks to the congregation of Kimberly Church of God in Kimberly, Ala. Moore continues to fight against gay marriage in the state, suggesting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, that Alabama probate judges should refuse to issue marriage licenses to gay couples despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2015 that effectively legalized same-sex marriage throughout the country. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

The White House says President Donald Trump believes Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore “will do the right thing and step aside” if sexual misconduct allegations against him are true.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump in Asia that the president believes a “mere allegation” – especially one from many years ago – shouldn’t be allowed to destroy a person’s life.

But Sanders says: “The president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.”

The Washington Post reported Thursday that an Alabama woman said Moore had sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.

The Moore campaign denied the report as “the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s