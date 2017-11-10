White House hails ‘important step’ on tax bill

Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, joined at right by Rep. Pat Meehan, R-Pa., makes a point as the House Ways and Means Committee continues its debate over the Republican tax reform package, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) —The White House is praising the House Ways and Means Committee for approving the Republican Party’s tax cut package.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders calls Thursday’s party-line vote an “important step toward providing historic tax relief for the American people.” The legislation now goes to the full House.

The House GOP proposal dramatically cuts corporate taxes, doubles the personal standard deduction, and simplifies the tax code by eliminating a host of tax breaks. Senate Republicans released their own version of the legislation Thursday.

After the failure of Republican efforts to repeal the Obama health care law, tax reform remains the only potential big-ticket legislative accomplishment for President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

Sanders says the administration remains “confident” the tax bill will pass this year.

