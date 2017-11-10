What to know about ACA open enrollment

There’s been a lot of talk about repealing and replacing Obamacare, but that hasn’t happened. The Affordable Care Act is still the law and the tax credits for 2018 are still intact, which means if you buy health insurance through the exchanges or want to get coverage, you need to pay attention to the upcoming open enrollment period.

In Pennsylvania, open enrollment for the health care exchange runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

“With all the earlier uncertainty about the ACA’s future, some insurance companies pulled out of the ACA exchanges, but every county in the U.S. will have at least one insurer offering coverage,” Consumer Reports Money Editor Donna Rosato said. “But in many places, your options may be different than they were last year.”

Even if you can re-enroll in the same plan you had in 2017, it might not be your best option. It’s important to know that tax credits can be used for any exchange plan, But credit amounts change year-to-year based on the second lowest Silver plan and your income, which may have changed, so it’s best to compare plans.

Choosing a health care plan is a complex decision, so start your research early and give yourself enough time to weigh all of your options.

You can get help comparing plans and enrolling at HealthCare.gov or ConsumersUnion.org/OpenEnrollment

—

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.