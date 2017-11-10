Victims’ advocates: sexual harassment not exclusive to Hollywood

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– As more allegations against high profile celebrities continue to come to light, local victims’ advocates say it isn’t just happening in Hollywood.

Kristen Houser with Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape said behind Hollywood headlines are classic cases of abuse of power that happen every day to everyday people.

“People are abusing their positions of power in terms of asking for sexual favors for affordable rent, or for assistance with child care, or to get transportation to get to and from work. These are not crimes that are limited to the elite,” said Houser.

Fear of social or workplace repercussions can keep victims from coming forward but the Hollywood cases seem to flip the script.

“People are starting to talk about perpetrator behavior,” said Houser.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape has resources online for victim of sexual abuse.