Studio Session: Dandy

The Dandy brothers, Jordan and Cory, are a singer/songwriter duo that have been playing music together since they were kids.

We’re brothers so we’ve always been together.  We grew up taking music lessons. We’ve grown up in the church and started playing there and eventually that turned into us writing and playing together at home. We’ve officially been a band for four years now,” tells Jordan.

Today, they’re performing an original song off of their latest album called, “Feeling Like.”

Check out their performance in the video above or click below to listen to our interview with Dandy.

