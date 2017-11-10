Steelton police seek shooter in homicide case

By Published:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a suspect in a homicide earlier this week.

Steelton police Chief Anthony Minium said an adult man was fatally shot around midnight Monday in the 400 block of North Front Street.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act or that the public is at risk.

Minium said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s