Steelton police seek shooter in homicide case

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a suspect in a homicide earlier this week.

Steelton police Chief Anthony Minium said an adult man was fatally shot around midnight Monday in the 400 block of North Front Street.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act or that the public is at risk.

Minium said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

