Roundtop Mountain Resort to open this weekend

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Roundtop Mountain Resort is set to open this weekend.

It’s an early start compared to last year when the resort opened on Black Friday.

“We are all about the weather here,” said Chris Dudding, marketing director. “We don’t necessarily natural snow.”

But the resort does need freezing temperatures. Staff began the snow making process Thursday evening.

“What we do is when it gets cold enough, we have a system that sprays water into the air. It’s just the right size that freezes into snow,” said Dudding.

As long as it stays cold, the resort will remain open for normal hours.

Roundtop Mountain Resort opens Saturday at 9 a.m. Admission is $20 for non season pass holders.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.