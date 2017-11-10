Restaurant Report: Slime, flies & insect webbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found flies, dirty utensils, and mildew in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Tobias S. Frogg restaurant on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. There was residue, mildew, and slime in the facility, food employees were risking contamination without properly washing their hands, and there were flies in the food prep area and at the bar.

Isaac’s Deli on Ritter Road in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not show adequate knowledge of the pa food code. Food employees were risking contamination without properly washing their hands, dirty utensils were stored as clean, and there were insect webbing and an accumulation of static dust.

Blue Ridge Family Restaurant on Oakhurst Boulevard in Harrisburg was out of compliance with six violations. Frozen fish was not being thawed correctly, food was not being date-marked, there were no paper towels at the handwash sinks or in the restrooms, and the air ducts in the kitchen were emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Establishments with no violations include Foose School in Harrisburg, Saint Patrick School in Carlisle, Primo Pizza Express in York, and Prince Street Café in Lancaster.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

