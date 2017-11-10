Police warn of restaurant coupon scam

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man was scammed out of $100 when he bought a restaurant coupon that turned out to be fake, police said.

The man told police he received the offer through Lebanon County’s yard sale Facebook list. The Texas Roadhouse coupon represented an offer for a dinner for two, for 12 months.

State police in Jonestown said the man paid the $100 and received a fraudulent copy of an original coupon.

People who may have been victim to a similar scam should call police Trooper James Paparella at 717-865-2194 ext. 3926.