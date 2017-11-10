Police: Man set house fire while family inside

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man set fire to his home while three family members were inside, police said.

Anthony K. Gobber, 19, of Goodville, was charged with week with arson, three counts of reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief, East Earl Township police said.

When officers and fire firefighters were called to the home in the 1500 block of Main Street on Oct. 30, Gobber told them an air conditioner in his bedroom window caught fire and ignited the window curtains, causing damage to the window frame, walls, and ceiling in his bedroom.

One of the family members sustained a minor burn to the hand.

Gobber later admitted to investigators that he intentionally ignited his bedroom curtains, police said.

Until recently, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Weaverland Valley Fire Department.

Gobber was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.