Penn State payouts on Sandusky abuse claims now top $100M

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published:
Jerry Sandusky
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for an appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky lost a bid Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, for a new trial and a second chance to convince a jury he is innocent of the child sexual abuse charges that landed him in state prison to serve a lengthy sentence. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has paid out an additional $16 million to people with claims they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, raising the total amount of payouts to more than $100 million.

The school previously said it settled with 33 people for $93 million. The new payouts bring the total to $109 million.

It’s not clear how many people shared in the latest settlements, which were paid during the 2016-17 school year.

The university also disclosed Friday that it spent at least $4.9 million last year on related internal investigations and costs.

The latest payments mean the school’s overall Sandusky-related costs now exceed a quarter-billion dollars.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

