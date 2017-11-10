Masked kids, believed to be 10 to 12 years old, rob college student at gunpoint

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – College students and their parents are on high alert after an unusual robbery report.

A 19-year-old York College student says a bunch of 10 and 12 year olds in ski masks robbed him at gunpoint.

York College sent out an alert to students about the robbery. Police say it happened around 5:40 p.m. Thursday along Butler Street. The armed robbery happened a few blocks off campus.

Debbie Krout’s daughter Hayley is a sophomore at York College.

“It’s appalling to think children that young have access to guns,” Krout said.

“When I saw 10 and 12 year olds, I actually had to do a double take. I was like there is no way 10 and 12 year olds are approaching grown adults like college students in an alley. The fact that they had a gun just scares me even more because I was already scared to begin with, but now I feel like I’m being threatened by every age group, which is insane,” Hayley Althoff said.

The robbers suspected age is causing shock in the community.

“It’s unbelievable,” Krout said. “You can’t even put it into words. I can’t imagine. Thinking back to when my kids were 10 and 12, and they’re playing with dolls. Now you have kids playing with and doing violent acts with guns.”

“It’s heartbreaking because York College is like my second home,” Althoff said. ” I absolutely love going to school, and I love where I’m at. The fact that some people that live in York City are bringing it onto my campus, it’s just very sad.”

Another armed robbery happened on York College’s campus on October 29th. That led to security changes, such as new pedestrian gates and campus shuttle ID checks.

“If I’m at a late-night meeting or something, if I’m going anywhere, I’m going to walk with someone else,” Althoff said.

“I think it’s going to take the community acting together along with a partnership with the college to hopefully try to keep the students safe,” Krout said.

York City Police Lt. Matt Leitzel says the department is following up on several leads but hasn’t named any suspects at this point. Anyone with information should give them a call at (717) 846-1234.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.