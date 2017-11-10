Man charged with strangulation in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested in Chambersburg after he was accused of trying to strangle someone.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of East Garfield Street for a reported assault.

Investigators determined that Jesus Morales-Perez punched someone in the face two times, causing swelling in her top lip and bruising on her right cheek.

The 34-year-old suspect, from Chambersburg, is also accused of trying to strangle the victim by placing two hands around her throat and trying to cover her mouth with a blanket.

Charges of strangulation and simple assault were filed.

Morales-Perez is in Franklin County Prison after failing to post bail, which was set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Nov. 21.

