Local man shooting film at Bethesda Mission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man is taking is recovery story to the silver screen.

Filmmaker David Vincent Bobb is filming a scene from the independent feature film, “Right Before Your Eyes” at Bethesda Mission. Bobb was a resident of Bethesda Mission for several months during his recovery.

“Bethesda Mission was a key part of me turning my life around and without them, I wouldn’t be here today,” Bobb said.

“Right Before Your Eyes” follows a man in the early stage of recovery from alcohol addiction and drug abuse. He embarks on an epic journey home to reunite with his young son with autism.

Bobb plans to debut the movie at film festivals next year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.