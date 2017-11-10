Hometown Heroes: Lifepath Christian Ministries needs 1,000 turkeys in 4 days

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday’s Hometown Heroes are Lifepath Christian Ministries. The non-profit is trying to make sure everyone in the community has a Thanksgiving meal.

They’re asking for your help to make that happen. The organization is in desperate need of 1,000 turkeys by next Tuesday, November 14, to help 2,300 people. They prefer eight to 10 pound birds. You can also donate to the cause with a check or gift card.

The ministries will provide Thanksgiving turkey and all the fixings in boxes for those in need. Volunteers will package and deliver the boxes next weekend, November 18 and 19.

“I really want to be able to get the community a good, traditional turkey dinner so that they can enjoy it with their family and everyone in their own homes at this time of year,” said Matt Carey, executive director of Lifepath Christian Ministries.

You’re asked to call Lifepath Christian Ministries at (717) 845-7662 and ask for Matt Carey or Scharmen. Organizers also need gravy and boxed desserts.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.