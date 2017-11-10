Police ID young women shot to death in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the names of two young women who were shot to death in a Harrisburg home Thursday evening.

Investigators identified the victims as 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing and 24-year-old Natasha Harner.

Officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of Logan Street shortly after 5 p.m. and found both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They have no suspects or a motive.

Family members came to the house Friday to add flowers, candles, balloons and teddy bears to a makeshift memorial on the porch steps. They said the two were stepsisters and recently moved to the Uptown home.

The family said the bodies were found by an older sister. They have no idea why anyone would want to kill them.

“They don’t deserve this,” uncle Corey Harner said. “Those girls were good girls. They weren’t troublemakers.”

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080 or Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

