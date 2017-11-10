Family: Teen sisters shot to death in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Family members say two teenage step-sisters were shot to death in their Harrisburg home Thursday evening.

Police have not identified the victims of the double-homicide in the 2200 block of Logan Street. Officers were called to the home shortly after 5 p.m. and found both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Family members came to the house Friday to add flowers, candles, balloons and teddy bears to a makeshift memorial on the porch steps. They said the girls, 16-year-old Kaliah and Natasha, were found by an older sister.

They have no idea why anyone would want to kill them.

“They don’t deserve this,” one family member said. “Those girls were good girls. They weren’t troublemakers.”

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080 or Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.