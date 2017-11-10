Deadly opioid seized for first time in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Six people are charged after authorities made the first known seizure in Allegheny County of a deadly opioid that’s used to tranquilize elephants.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the six were selling $750,000 worth of carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin. Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that’s considered 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Shapiro says his office and the Allegheny County Police Department “took down major drug dealers selling poison and carrying guns on the streets of Allegheny County.

Authorities are trying to trace the source of the carfentanil.