Construction of veterans park,memorial continues in Hampden Township

By Published:

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) Construction of a park and memorial in Hampden Township set to honor veterans is making progress.

The Hampden Township Veterans Memorial Park is off of Wertzville and Valley Roads across from Giant Foods.

When complete the park will have walking trails with 12 points of remembrance. Each point will have a monument with an inscription about the amount of people who participated in the war and the number of casualties. Two of the monuments are now finished.

The trail will lead up to the Captain Leon Lock Veterans Memorial. It is named after a one of the charter members of the group that helped make the park a reality. Lock lived in the area and served as a sniper during World War II during the Battle of the Bulge.

Flag poles have been put up around the memorial.

The Hampden Township Veterans Committee wants to raise about $150,000 to complete the work. For more information about how to donate you can visit the committee website.

 

