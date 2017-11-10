‘Cheetah’ captured in Pennsylvania was African serval

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
This Nov. 7, 2017 photo shows an African Serval cat rescued from the streets of Reading, Pa., by the Animal Rescue League of Berks County. Police captured the big African cat, resembling a cheetah, running loose through the streets. The cat was transported to a big cat rescue facility that can give it the special diet and extensive exercise it needs. ( Tim Leedy/Reading Eagle via AP)

READING, Pa. (AP) – Police say they captured a big African cat, resembling a cheetah, running loose through the streets of a Pennsylvania city.

Reports about the spotted feline started coming in on Nov. 3. When Reading officers tracked it down, they initially thought they’d found a cheetah.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County says they got a call from the police department about the feline on Saturday.

When staff responded, they found a cat called an African serval.

The cats are illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a license. The animal was declawed and very friendly, leading animal workers to presume it had been a pet.

It’s been transported to a big cat rescue group.

