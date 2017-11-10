CAT: Bus service back to normal on Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Transit says all bus routes ran as scheduled Friday morning after two days of canceled trips.

About 1,500 passengers were affected when 11 CAT routes were canceled Wednesday and nine were cut Thursday for driver shortages.

Paratransit service and warehouse service to Cumberland County were not affected.

Managers of the public transit company believe some drivers were protesting recent policy changes.

CAT president Tom Reynolds said the company was considering an unfair labor lawsuit. He said CAT was working to hire more drivers.

The company apologized for any delays in service.