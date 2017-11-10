CAT: Bus service back to normal on Friday

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Transit says all bus routes ran as scheduled Friday morning after two days of canceled trips.

About 1,500 passengers were affected when 11 CAT routes were canceled Wednesday and nine were cut Thursday for driver shortages.

Paratransit service and warehouse service to Cumberland County were not affected.

Managers of the public transit company believe some drivers were protesting recent policy changes.

CAT president Tom Reynolds said the company was considering an unfair labor lawsuit. He said CAT was working to hire more drivers.

The company apologized for any delays in service.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s