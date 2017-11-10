Arooga’s: Introducing the New Impossible Burger!

Arooga’s is a casual dining and sports bar concept based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, its first location opening in 2008. They opened with a passion to offer our guests more; more TV’s, more menu choices, and more technology, and their focus on excellence and guest experience.

Arooga’s was here to showcase their new Impossible Burger, a revolutionary “meat” that is completely plant based, but has all of the characteristics one would expect from ground beef.

It starts out raw, and looks, cooks, smells, and tastes like beef. This product is not only a great, meat free option for meat lovers, but also is great for the environment! Learn more in the video above.