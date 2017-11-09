York County finds solution to possible double votes in some races

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Board of Elections believes it has found a solution to a major voting machine issue on Election Day.

The Board met Thursday after a glitch in voting machines allowed some people to vote for a candidate twice if that candidate was listed on the Republican and Democratic ticket.

“We’re going to be able to figure out how many double votes were cast for candidates in the impacted races,” said Mark Walters, public information officer for York County.

Walters says this affects eight difference races, including some of the school board elections and the York County Court of Common Pleas. It could change the outcome of one race currently in a tie, although Walters wouldn’t say which race that is.

“We have the data. At this point, it’s a matter of figuring out if it’s going to be done on paper or digitally, and if it would be digitally, it would be somewhat of a CTRL-F process of highlighting the double numbers,” Walters said.

“We hope to get by this and make sure that we can validate the election and make sure that there are no costs to county taxpayers,” said York County Commissioner Doug Hoke (D), who serves on the board of elections.

The County hopes this won’t lead to a special election but isn’t ruling that out. Walters said things will be different in the next election.

“We’re going to be more careful moving forward,” Walters said. “We’re going to add this to our list to recheck the recheck.”

York County discovered the issue about the voting machines Monday. The voting machine vendor helped them find the solution to it. Notices of the error were posted in all voting locations.

The Board of Elections will have a public meeting next Monday, November 13th, beginning at 9 a.m. at the York County Administrative Center, 28 East Market Street, York. The recount will begin after the meeting and could take several days to complete.

