Xi expresses hope for healthy relations with US

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed hopes that China and the U.S. can maintain a “healthy, stable and growing” relationship, pledging to expand talks between the countries’ militaries and cooperation in law enforcement and cybersecurity.

Xi was delivering prepared remarks to reporters alongside President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi said Thursday stable relations between the two countries are in the “fundamental interests” of the Chinese and American people and are what the international community has come to expect.

Xi said the two sides “agreed to expand exchange and dialogue between our two militaries at various levels” and to a visit soon by the U.S. defense secretary.

He added that the two countries would strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, cybersecurity, counter-narcotics and other areas.