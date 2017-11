HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner is expected to announce a running mate at a press conference, even though voter’s select the lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania.

Sources tell abc27 that Jeff Bartos of Montgomery County will be Wagner’s pick.

The press conference is at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wagner’s campaign headquarters at 500 North Third Street in Harrisburg.

The York County state senator announced he was running for governor at the beginning of the year.