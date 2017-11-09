Val’s Kids: Chanel

Chanel is a chatty 17 year-old who describes herself as focused, confident, determined and intelligent. Chanel loves cosmetology, so we spent some time at Dauphin County Technical School where she learned all about make up application. Chanel loves video games and music. Chanel sings and writes her own songs. Her favorite subject in school, history. “I’m very outgoing, very outspoken. I’m a big advocate, not only for myself, but for other people,” Chanel said.

Chanel enjoys talking about socioeconomic issues and sometimes politics. She is looking forward to finding a family who enjoys movie nights, cooking together and camping. Chanel would also like to stay in contact with her birth siblings and aunt.

