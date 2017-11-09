Upper Allen police seek tips in attempted burglary cases

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Upper Allen Township police are asking for help to identify a person who may have been involved in a pair of attempted home burglaries.

Investigators on Thursday released a photograph of the person who was seen walking near the Rossmoyne Business Center.

Police want to question him about an incident in the 800 block of Flintlock Ridge Road, where a woman reported that a man knocked on her door then tried to force his way inside just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities believe the same man broke windows at another home in the area and attempted a burglary there as well.

A state police helicopter took part in a search for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-238-9676. Anonymous tips can also be phoned or texted to 717-850-UAPD (8273).

