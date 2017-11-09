Rockefeller tree to begin trip from State College to NYC

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Norway spruce that will become the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will begin its journey from central Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The 75-foot tree will be cut down at the State College home of Jason Perrin. The tree will arrive by truck in New York City on Saturday then adorned with more than 50,000 lights.

The lighting ceremony is Nov. 29.

The tree will be on display until Jan. 7. It will then be recycled and donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.

It is the third tree from Pennsylvania to adorn the plaza at Rockefeller Center. An 85-foot Norway spruce came from Danville in 2014, and a 74-foot Norway spruce came from Mifflinville in 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

