Red Sky Café: Thanksgiving Goodness!

Chef Wes is talking Thanksgiving today—more specifically—Thanksgiving buffets! We’ll learn what other events the Red Sky Café is putting on this holiday season.

Plus, Chef is whipping up a different seasonal dish—Herb Crusted Pork & Shrimp on Roasted Root Vegetables:

Pork tenderloin 4 oz medallions

4 shrimp

Olive oil

Sweet potatos

Zucchini

Squash (Cut into 2 inch squares roasted for 20 minutes in 400 degree oven )

Fresh herbs ( basil , thyme )

Heat olive oil , encrust medallions in fresh herbs pan sauté for 2 minutes on each side . Add shrimp cook till done serve over hot, roasted veggies!