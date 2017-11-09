Red Sky Café: Thanksgiving Goodness!

Chef Wes is talking Thanksgiving today—more specifically—Thanksgiving buffets! We’ll learn what other events the Red Sky Café is putting on this holiday season.
Plus, Chef is whipping up a different seasonal dish—Herb Crusted Pork & Shrimp on Roasted Root Vegetables:
Pork tenderloin 4 oz medallions
4 shrimp
Olive oil
Sweet potatos
Zucchini
Squash (Cut into 2 inch squares roasted for 20 minutes in 400 degree oven )
Fresh herbs ( basil , thyme )
Heat olive oil , encrust medallions in fresh herbs pan sauté for 2 minutes on each side . Add shrimp cook till done serve over hot, roasted veggies!