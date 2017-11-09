Probe into camera erasure in Penn St frat death completed

The Associated Press Published:
FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces findings an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, as his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, second and third from left, stand nearby during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. Parks Miller reinstated certain charges against members of Penn State’s former Beta Theta Pi fraternity Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, nearly two months after a district judge dismissed the most serious charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault originally filed by prosecutors in response to the Feb. 4, 2017, death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor will announce next week the results of an investigation into the deletion of security camera footage at a Penn State fraternity house where a pledge was fatally injured in February after a hazing ritual.

Fourteen former members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity face criminal charges in connection with the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza died of a fractured skull and other injuries two days after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a pledge ceremony and falling down basement stairs.

Footage retrieved from the frat’s extensive system of security cameras captured many of the events that day. But prosecutors say a fraternity member erased key footage from a basement camera.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller plans a Monday afternoon press conference.

