Preparing students for the workforce a big topic at Fall Legislative Luncheon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers, educators, and commissioners joined forces Thursday to figure out how to grow the economy and workforce in York County.

The York County Economic Alliance hosted its Fall Legislative Luncheon to connect local leaders. The panel included State Senator Scott Wagner, State Senator Mike Regan, State Representative Kristen Phillips-Hill, State Representative Seth Grove, and State Representative Dawn Keefer.

One of the big topics was how to connect students to vocational schools and help them prepare for careers.

“This is an opportunity for us to better talk about some of the key issues that are important parents should know about but really that our employers need to know about so they can tell us, communicate with us, to prepare the next generation of employees,” said Kevin Schreiber, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.

The Alliance will host another luncheon in the spring, in addition to an event on the proposed federal tax reform plan.

