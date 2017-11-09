Double homicide investigation underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a double homicide.

Police responded shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday to the 2200 block of Logan Street.

Officers arrived to find two people deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit information online.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

