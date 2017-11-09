Police seek tips about egged vehicles in York County

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are asking for the public’s help after vehicles were egged this week.

On Thursday, the Penn Township Police Department said it has received complaints of vehicles being egged over the past two days.

The incidents have been reported in the areas of York Street, Baer Avenue, John Street, Baltimore Street and McAllister Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Penn Township Police Department at 717-637-8751.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s