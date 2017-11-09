Police seek tips about egged vehicles in York County

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are asking for the public’s help after vehicles were egged this week.

On Thursday, the Penn Township Police Department said it has received complaints of vehicles being egged over the past two days.

The incidents have been reported in the areas of York Street, Baer Avenue, John Street, Baltimore Street and McAllister Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Penn Township Police Department at 717-637-8751.

