Police have new photo, seek tips in skimming cases

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating recent ATM skimming incidents have released a new photograph of a “person of interest” in the case.

Chambersburg police want to question the person about an incident on Saturday when someone used a fraudulent bank card and tried to get money from the F&M Bank on Lincoln Way East.

Investigators believe that incident is linked to other skimming incidents in the Mechanicsburg and Carlisle areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.

Skimming devices are used to steal personal banking information such as account and personal identification numbers when customers use an ATM.

Investigators believe a group of people may be planting the devices across Pennsylvania and in other states.

Police in Hampden Township, in Cumberland County, said another incident was reported Saturday morning at the F&M Trust in the 6300 block of Carlisle Pike.

In that case, bank employees reported a suspicious person on a bicycle was at the drive-thru ATM for an unusually long time. Officers investigated and found “items consistent with prior confirmed skimming device incidents.”

Devices have also been found recently at the Citizen’s Bank in the 4100 block of Carlisle Pike and on a gas pump at the Sun Up Market at 101 North Market Street in Mechanicsburg.

