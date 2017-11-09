Pennsylvania university system starts search for new leader

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system says it has launched a national search for a new leader.

The board of governors for the 14 schools announced Thursday it has tapped an executive search firm to assist with recruiting candidates.

The chancellor search committee, which met for the first time Monday, plans to complete its work by next summer.

Former Chancellor Frank Brogan retired in September after serving in the position for nearly four years.

Brogan left following a report this summer that was highly critical of the university system’s governance structure and leadership, and which called for major changes.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania President Karen Whitney took over as interim chancellor after his retirement.

A system spokesman has said Whitney is not interested in holding the job permanently.