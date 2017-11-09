Pennsylvania GOP Senate hopeful sees peril in Trump loyalty

MARC LEVY, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – One of the hopefuls seeking Pennsylvania’s GOP nomination to run for U.S. Senate suggests that backing President Donald Trump is a losing strategy in next year’s election.

Paul Addis said Thursday that Republican election losses this week “should be a wake-up call” for the party.

Two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is running for re-election.

Addis says voters are demanding more from politicians and candidates than loyalty to Trump. He says Tuesday’s results show that sticking close to Trump isn’t a winning strategy.

Addis is a former energy executive and a first-time candidate who lives in suburban Philadelphia.

Also running are Republicans U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, state Rep. Jim Christiana and perennial candidate Joe Vodvarka, and Libertarian Dale Kerns.

Real estate investor Jeff Bartos is dropping out to run for lieutenant governor.

