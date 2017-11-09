Mr. Sandy’s center continues to serve homeless veterans

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A shelter for homeless veterans is celebrating two years in York.

Mr. Sandy’s Homeless Veteran’s Center opened its doors in 2015.

The center was the vision of Vietnam veteran Sandy Walker. He spent most of his life serving other veterans.

When Walker died in 2015, his daughter Sandie worked with others in the city to open the shelter.

“I’m proud that we’ve been able to fulfill the vision,” Sandie said. “I just wish he was still here to see it.”

Beyond shelter and food, the center also connects veterans to services they might need.

If you would like to donate, visit veteranshelpinghand.org.