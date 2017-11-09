Man gets up to 30 years for rape, beating of woman in Lancaster

By Published:
Robert Pitt (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 30 years in prison for raping and beating a woman he did not know.

Robert R. Pitt, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 11 to 30 years for rape, robbery, and other charges related to the August 2014 attack in the city.

The district attorney’s office said Pitt was a week short of his 18th birthday when he grabbed the woman, forced her behind a store in the 400 block of South Duke Street, then assaulted her and stole her cellphone. She eventually was able to run away.

Pitt gave the stolen cellphone to another person who returned it to the victim after he heard a voicemail message from her father. The victim turned the phone over to police, and detectives were able to pull evidence from it and link Pitt to the crime through DNA, prosecutors said.

He was a prison inmate when his DNA profile matched last year. Police charged him as an adult.

Pitt apologized in court, saying he was a juvenile and addicted to drugs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s