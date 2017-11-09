Man dies at hospital following crash in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man died at York Hospital following a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route 30 in Jackson Township, between South Salem Church Road and Bowman Road.

According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the lone vehicle involved left the roadway, struck a fixed rock and then a gas line before coming to rest in a nearby parking lot.

A man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 2:15 p.m.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating the crash.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.