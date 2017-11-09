Man dies at hospital following crash in York County

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man died at York Hospital following a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route 30 in Jackson Township, between South Salem Church Road and Bowman Road.

According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the lone vehicle involved left the roadway, struck a fixed rock and then a gas line before coming to rest in a nearby parking lot.

A man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 2:15 p.m.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating the crash.

