Lots of clouds today, turning winter-like tonight

After clearing out last night and cooling down into the 30s, clouds and moisture will increase from the south as a coastal low works its way northward on this Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with occasional drizzle and light showers. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s thanks to the cloud cover and easterly flow. There will be some breaks in the clouds this evening before an arctic front barrels into Pennsylvania from the northwest. Winds pick up tonight and snow squalls are possible overnight, especially in areas north and west of Harrisburg. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be blustery and sunny with highs only around 38 degrees. The wind chill will make it feel much colder, likely keep temperatures feeling like the 20s for much of the day! Following the front, Friday night will be the coldest night of the season so far, as temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 20s, which will be our first hard freeze of this season for many as well. Just a heads up if you have any potted plants you wish to protect. Saturday will be dry and chilly with calmer winds for Veterans Day parades, with Sunday bringing increasing clouds ahead of the next chance of showers by Monday. November has been an active month so far and that looks to continue! Temperatures do rebound a bit next week, with highs returning to near 50 degrees.