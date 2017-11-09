Local veteran surprised with free home repairs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg veteran needed a new walkway and steps at his house, and on Wednesday he got both for free.

Paul Huerta served in the Marine Corps for 20 years. He just retired and finally gets to spend more time with this wife and two young sons.

But his home needed help, and the Home Depot did all the work.

“It shows that people appreciate what we’ve done and what we’ve gone through and what we sacrificed, not only for myself but for my family because they’re going to enjoy this, too,” Huerta said.

Huerta applied for the giveaway and won. Rebuilding Together Harrisburg was also involved in the project.

The Home Depot employees who worked on his house did it on their day off.

