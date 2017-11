It’s been quite a fall for Penn State. From undefeated and #2 in the country after the big home win over Michigan, Penn State has lost two straight at Ohio State and Michigan State by a total of 4 points. So where does the team go from here now that the College Football Playoff is out of reach? Pennlive.com’s Penn State beat writer Bob Flounders and abc27’s Pat Welter discuss from the Silver Lake Inn in Lewisberry, PA in this week’s Lions Lunch.

