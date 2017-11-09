Lancaster County man charged in drug overdose death

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged in Lancaster County with providing drugs to another man who died of an overdose.

Brenton Christensen, of Manheim, delivered a batch of heroin and fentanyl to a 22-year-old West Lampeter Township man.

Christensen, 25, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

The victim died on Oct. 21, 2016.

An autopsy revealed the death was caused by fentanyl and heroin.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Christensen was arrested Thursday and arraigned by District Judge William Benner.

Bail was set at $500,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s