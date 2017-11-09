Lancaster County man charged in drug overdose death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged in Lancaster County with providing drugs to another man who died of an overdose.

Brenton Christensen, of Manheim, delivered a batch of heroin and fentanyl to a 22-year-old West Lampeter Township man.

Christensen, 25, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

The victim died on Oct. 21, 2016.

An autopsy revealed the death was caused by fentanyl and heroin.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Christensen was arrested Thursday and arraigned by District Judge William Benner.

Bail was set at $500,000.

